American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director Matthew G. Mckenna Sells 9,000 Shares

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American Software stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.32 million, a PE ratio of 102.76 and a beta of 0.51. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the fourth quarter worth $1,170,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Software by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Software by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 35,212 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

