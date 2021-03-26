American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,105 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.08% of American Tower worth $77,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $6.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.13. The company had a trading volume of 134,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.60. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.09.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,500. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

