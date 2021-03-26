American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,843. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

