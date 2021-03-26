AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 96.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 742,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,441,659.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,141 shares of company stock worth $6,848,609 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.10.

NYSE:ABC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.03. 3,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,344. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $75.60 and a 1-year high of $117.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

