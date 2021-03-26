Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 346.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,202 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.66. 96,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,335. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

