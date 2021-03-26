Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 1.3% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $327.56. The stock had a trading volume of 299,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,033. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $207.18 and a 52-week high of $332.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.91 and its 200 day moving average is $304.93.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.