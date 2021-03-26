Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up 0.9% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $796,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $719,873.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,080.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,714 shares of company stock worth $2,959,942. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,940. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.60, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.63. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

