Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 4,781 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.3% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

VTI traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,507. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $121.77 and a 1 year high of $209.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.52 and its 200-day moving average is $189.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

