Amincor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amincor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

AMNC stock remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. Amincor has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

About Amincor

Amincor, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bakery food products. It provides various sliced bread, yeast and cake doughnuts, frozen donuts, cookies, and snack products to supermarket Âin-storeÂ bakery departments, and food service channels. It also offers water remediation services, such as water testing and evaluation, system engineering and design, system training servicing, and maintenance service in the northeast United States, as well as is involved in treating and discharging petroleum impacted water into the sanitary sewer system.

