Amincor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amincor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
AMNC stock remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. Amincor has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.25.
About Amincor
