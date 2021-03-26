Amon (AMN) Price Hits $0.0084 on Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 27% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Amon token can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Amon has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and $38,696.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Amon has traded up 51.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00022381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00049406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.88 or 0.00640201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00064785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023474 BTC.

About Amon

AMN is a token. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 tokens. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

