Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Position Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 137.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,812 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.57% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,181,000 after buying an additional 80,806 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 162,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 55,448 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 90,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period.

Shares of IBUY opened at $121.31 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $141.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.38 and its 200-day moving average is $115.91.

