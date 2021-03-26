ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMSSY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS AMSSY opened at $9.92 on Friday. AMS has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

