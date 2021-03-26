Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 12,557 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of The Boeing worth $98,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $247.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.67. The stock has a market cap of $144.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

