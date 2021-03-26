Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 23,963 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,963 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of ANSYS worth $91,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Skye Global Management LP grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 11,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,763,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSS stock opened at $327.88 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $352.48 and a 200-day moving average of $342.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.18 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,099. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,871,072 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.63.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

