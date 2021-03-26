Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 479,615 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,089,878 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,615 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $88,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

NYSE:BK opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

