Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,112 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Franco-Nevada worth $84,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on FNV shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.93.

NYSE FNV opened at $121.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $95.33 and a 12-month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.