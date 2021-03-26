Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,341,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,883 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of The Kroger worth $106,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,178,000 after buying an additional 86,096 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,730 shares of company stock worth $1,996,651 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.74.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

