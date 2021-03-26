Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $97,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,829,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 407.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,338,000 after buying an additional 55,403 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 3,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.24.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $463.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $473.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.02 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.