Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 213.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668,136 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.08% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $88,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $36.88 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $39.18. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

OHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

In other news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,180,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,470 and sold 205,056 shares valued at $7,581,722. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

