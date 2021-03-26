Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $84.07 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,878 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $84,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

