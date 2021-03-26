Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $91.70 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of MSCI worth $91,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after buying an additional 359,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,305,000 after acquiring an additional 65,110 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,962,000 after acquiring an additional 74,326 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in MSCI by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 536,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,616,000 after acquiring an additional 90,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MSCI by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,569,000 after purchasing an additional 158,016 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.71.

NYSE MSCI opened at $412.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.29 and a 12 month high of $455.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $420.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.46.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

