Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,131 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Verisk Analytics worth $100,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 73,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $174.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.50 and a 52-week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,304 shares of company stock worth $732,686. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.