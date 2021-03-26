Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,947,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,483,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Royalty Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 80,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 216,853 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 1,198.6% during the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 3,895,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,885 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,173,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $5,867,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,694,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,927 shares of company stock worth $12,596,199. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

