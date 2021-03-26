Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 55,238 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,147,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,238 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $106,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $58,134,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $1,361,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 268,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a twelve month low of $31.27 and a twelve month high of $54.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

