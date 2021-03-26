Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 78,572 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,905,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,572 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Sun Life Financial worth $84,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of SLF stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.433 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.