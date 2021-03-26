Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,452,230 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 128,161 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $102,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

NYSE:AEM opened at $57.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.