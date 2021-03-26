Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 49,225 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Dollar General worth $94,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Dollar General by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,035,000 after purchasing an additional 67,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in Dollar General by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $197.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $135.26 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.28.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

