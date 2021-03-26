Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMDUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amundi in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amundi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Amundi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amundi has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS AMDUF remained flat at $$83.40 on Friday. Amundi has a 1-year low of $70.01 and a 1-year high of $83.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average of $78.01.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

