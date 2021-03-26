Analog Century Management LP Acquires New Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,000. Lumentum comprises 5.5% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Analog Century Management LP owned about 0.13% of Lumentum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $85.74 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LITE. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

In other Lumentum news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,957 shares of company stock worth $3,131,930. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.