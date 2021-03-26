Analog Century Management LP Makes New $4.88 Million Investment in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,000. Diodes accounts for 2.9% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Analog Century Management LP owned about 0.13% of Diodes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Diodes by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Diodes by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Diodes by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Diodes by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,314 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $168,042.68. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at $30,501,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,381,467. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $91.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.76.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

