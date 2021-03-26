Analysts Anticipate Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $288.62 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

ALG stock opened at $150.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.83. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $164.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

In other news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total value of $39,522.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $928,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $40,564.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,750.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 485.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

