Analysts Anticipate Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. Fidus Investment also reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 495.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $374.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.11%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

