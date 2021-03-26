Analysts Anticipate Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to Post $1.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to post $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Jacobs Engineering Group posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on J. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $126.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.06. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $69.17 and a 12-month high of $127.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of J. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

