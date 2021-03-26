Analysts Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report $4.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.12 billion and the lowest is $3.99 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $16.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $16.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.29 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.89.

In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $66,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.87. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

