Analysts Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.02 Billion

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report $4.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.12 billion and the lowest is $3.99 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $16.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $16.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.29 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.89.

In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $66,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.87. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.