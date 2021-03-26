Analysts Expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $806.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report sales of $806.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $731.90 million to $860.90 million. Align Technology posted sales of $550.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Align Technology to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.69.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,057,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $13,296,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $517.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $564.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a one year low of $150.38 and a one year high of $634.46.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

