Analysts Expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. ChampionX reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The business had revenue of $706.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.89 million. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,542. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $25.59.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 93,910 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ChampionX by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 421,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 157,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 51,946 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

