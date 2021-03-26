Analysts Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Duluth reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTH. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Duluth by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. Duluth has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $470.83 million, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

