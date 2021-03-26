Analysts Expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $729.30 Million

Analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to post sales of $729.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $725.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $734.74 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.66 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $23.75 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46.

In related news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $2,363,934.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,479.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 29,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $658,292.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,725 shares of company stock worth $5,253,148 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.