Analysts Expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce $35.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.70 million. Royal Caribbean Group reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $83.44. 84,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,573,502. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

