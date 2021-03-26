Analysts Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Brokerages expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to announce sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. V.F. reported sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year sales of $9.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.23 billion to $11.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

VFC stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. V.F. has a twelve month low of $47.80 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average is $79.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of -600.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

