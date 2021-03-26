Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jonestrading began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 83,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 682,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 277,579 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 29,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 128,843 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

