Analysts Issue Forecasts for Crédit Agricole S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crédit Agricole’s FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRARY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

CRARY stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

