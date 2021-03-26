Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

TME has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

