Analysts Offer Predictions for scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SCPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ SCPH opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 16.07, a current ratio of 16.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. scPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $181.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 181.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

