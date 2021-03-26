Analysts Set Expectations for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Core-Mark in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Core-Mark’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $40.26.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. Core-Mark’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 21.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Core-Mark news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $224,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $76,719.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,793.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

