Analysts Set Expectations for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Entasis Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entasis Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Shares of ETTX opened at $2.08 on Friday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $73.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 478.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 120,887 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 265,548 shares during the period. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,915,000. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

