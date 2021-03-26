Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Symrise (SYIEY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS: SYIEY) in the last few weeks:

3/12/2021 – Symrise had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/11/2021 – Symrise was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

3/11/2021 – Symrise was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2021 – Symrise had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SYIEY traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $30.08. 54,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,374. Symrise AG has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $35.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

