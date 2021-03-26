Analyzing CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) & Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) and Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and Central Puerto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenterPoint Energy -9.49% 14.78% 2.62% Central Puerto 17.18% 8.80% 4.55%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CenterPoint Energy and Central Puerto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CenterPoint Energy 0 8 7 0 2.47 Central Puerto 0 0 0 0 N/A

CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus price target of $21.47, indicating a potential downside of 2.29%. Given CenterPoint Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CenterPoint Energy is more favorable than Central Puerto.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and Central Puerto’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CenterPoint Energy $12.30 billion 0.99 $791.00 million $1.79 12.27 Central Puerto $606.52 million 0.53 $182.34 million $0.99 2.15

CenterPoint Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Central Puerto. Central Puerto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CenterPoint Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CenterPoint Energy has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Puerto has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CenterPoint Energy beats Central Puerto on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market. The Natural Gas segment provides natural gas distribution services, as well as home appliance maintenance and repair services to customers in Minnesota; and home repair protection plans to natural gas customers in Texas and Louisiana through a third party. This segment also sells regulated intrastate natural gas, as well as natural gas transportation and storage services for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The Midstream Investments segment provides natural gas and crude oil gathering, and natural gas processing services to its producer customers, as well as crude oil, condensate, and produced water gathering services to its producer and refiner customers; and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to its producer, power plant, local distribution company, and industrial end-user customers. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 2.6 million metered customers; owned 239 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 69,915 megavolt amperes; operated approximately 99,000 linear miles of natural gas distribution mains, as well as 77,000 linear miles of natural gas transmission mains; and owned and operated 264 miles of intrastate pipeline in Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and two wind farms with a total installed capacity of 3,810 MW. Central Puerto S.A. was founded in 1989 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.