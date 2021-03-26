Analyzing GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) & Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) and GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Change Healthcare and GTY Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Change Healthcare 0 15 7 0 2.32 GTY Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Change Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $21.65, indicating a potential downside of 4.36%. GTY Technology has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.22%. Given GTY Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GTY Technology is more favorable than Change Healthcare.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Change Healthcare and GTY Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Change Healthcare $3.20 billion 2.17 -$947.60 million $1.47 15.40 GTY Technology $36.44 million 9.74 -$97.37 million N/A N/A

GTY Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Change Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Change Healthcare and GTY Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Change Healthcare -5.76% 13.43% 4.78% GTY Technology -78.50% -0.45% -0.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.2% of GTY Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of GTY Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Change Healthcare has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTY Technology has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GTY Technology beats Change Healthcare on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment offers software and analytics solutions for financial performance, payment accuracy, clinical decision management, value-based payment, provider and consumer engagement, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment enables financial, administrative, and clinical transactions; electronic business-to-business and consumer-to-business payments; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment provides solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. Change Healthcare Inc. has a collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; builds software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; offers budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

