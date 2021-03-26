Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) Short Interest Down 96.5% in March

Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the February 28th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGCZ traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 2,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,613. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01. Andes Gold has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Andes Gold Company Profile

Andes Gold Corporation engages in the development and production of gold assets in South America. The company, through its subsidiary, Compania Minera Pl. S.A, holds interest in the Miranda Alto, a gold mining and exploration concession located in the cantons of Zaruma and Portovelo, province of El Oro, southern Ecuador.

