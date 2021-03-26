Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) Short Interest Down 96.5% in March

Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the February 28th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AGCZ traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 2,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,613. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01. Andes Gold has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
Andes Gold Company Profile
